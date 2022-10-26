Buretz (Photo: LinkedIn)

LIBSYN has promoted VP/Software Development Dr. GREG BURETZ to New Chief Technology Officer. BURETZ is based in PITTSBURGH; he joined LIBSYN in 2012.

Pres./Chief Product Officer JOHN W. GIBBONS said, “We are delighted to appoint GREG in the role of Chief Technology Officer to further usher LIBSYN into our next phase of accelerated growth and value creation. His experience makes him distinctively suited to drive innovation as we continue our transformation journey to deliver new and enhanced podcasting and advertising tools and services to the market.”

“LIBSYN has invested significantly in its platform capabilities, and it’s an honor to be leading the technology charge that will take our company’s pioneering podcasting service foundation to the next level,” said BURETZ. “I look forward to working with our leadership, developers, and partners to bring integrated solutions that deliver a simplified and unified experience for creators and advertisers.”

