After recently joining STONE CANYON MEDIA GROUP's four-station cluster in FLAGSTAFF-PRESCOTT, AZ as OM (NET NEWS 9/21), BRANDON YOUNG (aka SHOTGUN JACKSON) will add midday duties at Country KSED (107.5 KOLT COUNTRY) effective MONDAY, OCTOBER 31st.

The cluster he oversees also includes Adult Hits KFLX (REWIND 92.5/104.1), Classic Rock KWMX (96.7 THE WOLF) and Talk KBTK (97.1 THE BIG TALKER). He began the OM job on OCTOBER 10th.

