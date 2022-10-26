Round Room Live

Family entertainment producer ROUND ROOM LIVE announced that founders and co-presidents STEPHEN SHAW and JONATHAN LINDEN have completed a management buyout of its lead investor, a subsidiary of HASBRO, INC., a deal backed by LOS ANGELES-based MANHATTAN WEST.

SHAW said, “This deal is a significant milestone for ROUND ROOM, which has become one of the most dynamic live entertainment producers and promoters in the world. This new partnership with MANHATTAN WEST will fuel our ambitious growth plans to distribute exciting entertainment experiences on a global scale.”

LINDEN said, “We are excited to continue to grow this exceptional business together with our new partners at MANHATTAN WEST. eONE and HASBRO were a great home for ROUND ROOM starting in early 2018, and I want to thank DARREN THROOP and the eONE and HASBRO teams for their support and partnership. We look forward to continuing to work with HASBRO on live tours for some of its most iconic brands.”

MANHATTAN WEST Managing Director/Head of Private Equity MATT GIBBONS said, “To partner with the world class management team at ROUND ROOM LIVE in order to grow the company and develop iconic live entertainment is an incredible opportunity for MANHATTAN WEST. As industry leaders in experiential entertainment, the ROUND ROOM team has our full support as they continue to expand their global footprint."

