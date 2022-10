Baby On The Way

TV personality, SKYVIEW NETWORKS, and MERUELO Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES host NICK CANNON and model ALYSSA SCOTT are expecting. CANNON and SCOTT lost their infant son, ZEN to brain cancer in DECEMBER 2021.

SCOTT has a 4-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. SCOTT posted a photo of her baby bump on INSTAGRAM.

