Crooked Media Debuts 'Work Appropriate' Podcast
by Perry Michael Simon
October 27, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
"CULTURE STUDY" newsletter author and former BUZZFEED NEWS Senior Culture Writer ANNE HELEN PETERSEN is the host of a new CROOKED MEDIA podcast focusing on work culture.
"WORK APPROPRIATE" premiered WEDNESDAY (10/26) and will post weekly on WEDNESDAYS. The show will offer workplace advice both practical and comical in response to listener questions.