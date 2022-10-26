Spinoff

Public media sales representative MARKET ENGINUITY has launched a new, separate brand focusing on representation of podcasters. SOUNDRISE will offer sales, marketing, and operational infrastructure support for podcasters as a spinoff of the MARKET ENGINUITY PODCAST GROUP.

“The podcast industry is becoming increasingly consolidated, often at the expense of creators’ independence. SOUNDRISE offers marketers brand-safe premium audio while protecting creative freedom and creators’ independence -- an uncommon pairing for most of the industry’s leading networks,” said SOUNDRISE CEO HARRY CLARK. “The new SOUNDRISE brand helps us stand out in the competitive digital audio landscape, to be louder and continue to grow opportunities for PRX and our other independent partners.”

PRX Pres./CEO KERRI HOFFMAN, whose company is represented by MARKET ENGINUITY, added, “PRX has always been committed to independent voices and helping them grow and thrive. We believe in quality, privacy, independence, and creativity -- and SOUNDRISE is the perfect partner to ensure continued growth for our shows.”

“It became clear that the resources and investments required to be most effective in serving our local and national partners needed to be different,” said MARKET ENGINUITY Founder/CEO JIM TASZAREK. “This move creates two separate and focused organizations that will unlock unique opportunities for our respective partners in the public media and podcast industries for years to come.”

