Reunion

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFBK-A-F/SACRAMENTO held a "Centennial Celebration" to mark the AM station's 100th anniversary, bringing former and current KFBK staffers together for a reunion. The event, a charity fundraiser for the WOMEN'S VETERANS ALLIANCE OF SACRAMENTO, was hosted by sister News-Talk KSTE-A syndicated hosts JACK ARMSTRONG and JOE GETTY and featured current station personalities CRISTINA MENDONSA, SAM SHANE, TOM SULLIVAN, JOHN MCGINNESS, KITTY O’NEAL, and PAT WALSH, plus alumni LAURA INGLE, VICKY MOORE, MIKE SIMPSON, DAVE WILLIAMS, JENNIFER JONES LEE, and others.

“One hundred consecutive years of informing NORTHERN CALIFORNIA is a remarkable accomplishment, part of the enduring legacy that is KFBK,” said Market President SARA MCCLURE. “I’m proud to be part of this organization at this point in time and grateful to be sharing it with the talented team of people who make KFBK NEWS RADIO what it is today!”

“The founding principle of KFBK NEWS RADIO remains the same today as it did in 1922, to provide relevant local news and information,” said PD BILL WHITE “Through the generations, KFBK’s team of talented news anchors, reporters, and talk hosts continues to proudly uphold that mission, to serve the listeners of SACRAMENTO and NORTHERN CALIFORNIA.”

