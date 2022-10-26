Downloads Added

EDISON RESEARCH'S EDISON Podcast Metrics survey will add download counts it will determine without using a redirect or log files.

“We have developed an elegant new solution that will enhance our unique EDISON Podcast Metrics survey,” said President LARRY ROSIN. “While our survey of 20,000 podcast listeners each year provides the most complete look at the totality of actual listening to podcasts, download data will provide deeper information to subscribers, especially for smaller and short-run shows.”

“This combination, designed using input from various publishers, will make our data even richer and more comprehensive -- allowing podcast producers and advertisers to have even more understanding of the space,” added ROSIN.

« see more Net News