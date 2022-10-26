David Gorman (Photo: LInkedIn)

Longtime creative services and marketing vet DAVID GORMAN has been appointed Creative Director for EXCELERATION MUSIC, based in LOS ANGELES.

Reporting to the company’s partnership group, GORMAN will play a role across all creative aspects of its business, helping craft the direction and execution of consumer-facing digital and physical art, as well as packaging along with video projects for the company’s various label and artist partners.

GORMAN, who has held roles at RHINO ENTERTAINMENT and WEA DISTRIBUTION, most recently worked as Global Catalog Programming Lead at AMAZON MUSIC, overseeing playlist programming and strategy for music older than 18 months across all genres.

GORMAN has founded two creative agencies — HACKMART, an agency that created products and marketing campaigns for clients including SONY MUSIC, UNIVERSAL MUSIC, CONCORD MUSIC GROUP, TOWER RECORDS and the ROLLING STONES, while working with iTUNES, GOOGLE and YOUTUBE on large-scale curation and social media projects. He then founded the 1021 CREATIVE agency focused on curation and AI-based algorithms for clients including APPLE, YOUTUBE and AMAZON.

GORMAN won a GRAMMY for his work on "Beg, Scream & Shout! The Big Ol’ Box Of ‘60s Soul" as well as the first-ever GOLD CLIP AWARD presented to a music package for his work on KEITH RICHARDS’ "Talk Is Cheap" 30th Anniversary box set.

His other art director credits include releases by artists such as WILLIE NELSON, THE DOORS, SAM COOKE, JOHNNY CASH, PAUL SIMON, MERRY CLAYTON, OTIS REDDING CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL, RAY CHARLES, WAYLON JENNINGS, GRATEFUL DEAD and MILES DAVIS as well as THE ZAC BROWN BAND, JOSS STONE, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, PHISH and 311.

Gorman joins a number of recent appointments across Exceleration’s team, including Andreas Papson (Rights Administrator), Kat Schiller (Manager, Global Streaming and New Releases), Jordan Cozza (Inventory and Logistics Manager), Jenny Kilgen (Office Administrator), and Todd Rolfs (Royalty Administrator) – taking the team to over 20.

EXCELERATION was launched in JANUARY 2021 by former CONCORD MUSIC GROUP CEO GLEN BARIOS.

The company’s partners also include DAVE HANSEN (former EPITAPH RECORDS and MERLIN Executive Chairman, CHARLES CALDAS (the first CEO of MERLIN), AMY DIETZ (previous INGROOVES GM) and JOHN BURK (GRAMMY-winning producer and former CONCORD RECORDS President).

Said GORMAN, “I was instantly drawn to EXCELERATION’s mission, passion, values and independent entrepreneurial spirit, all of which have been on full display since we first started talking.

“They crafted a role that allows me to work creatively across disciplines, across our label partners, and across the organization, making this position a combination and culmination of everything I’ve done up to this point. That I’m already obsessed with so much of the music entrusted to us doesn’t hurt, either.”

Added EXCLERATION MUSIC partner DAVE HANSEN, “Passion for music and the people behind it is our driving force at EXCELERATION, and DAVID GORMAN perfectly encapsulates that, both personally and professionally.

“He is not only an exceptionally talented executive with an impressive track record, he has an enormous music brain and is already opening our eyes to new ideas and opportunities to amplify and honour the exceptional music we are privileged to represent.

“We look forward to his, and all of our recent hires, contributions as we continue to grow EXCELERATION into a great music company.”

In JULY, EXCELERATION MUSIC acquired the catalog of DUTCH independent, HEROIC MUSIC GROUP.

« see more Net News