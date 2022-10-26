Jerry Lee Lewis (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

Although TMZ earlier today reported that legendary rocker JERRY LEE LEWIS had passed away in his MEMPHIS home at the age of 87, the story proved erroneous, and the site soon retracted the statement. His publicist, ZACH FARNUM, confirmed the iconic ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee is still alive.

His sister, LINDA GAIL LEWIS posted to FACEBOOK yesterday: “Please pray for my dear brother, he’s going thru a hard time and needs our prayers and positive thoughts right now. Thank you so much.”

The erroneous news of LEWIS’ death comes 10 days after he was inducted into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME. He was unable to attend the NASHVILLE ceremony due to guidance from his doctor. Fellow country stars HANK WI9LLIAMS JR. and KRIS KRISTOGERSON showed up to accept the honor.

