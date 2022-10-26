Launching 99X Interactive Museum

CUMULUS Active Rock WNNX(ROCK 100.5)/ATLANTA is marking 30 years on-air as WNNX launched as 99X on OCTOBER 26, 1992. As 99X, the station became one of the most influential Alt-Grunge-Rock stations of the '90s, before its transition to ROCK 100.5.

To celebrate the station’s 30th anniversary, CUMULUS ATLANTA has launched the 99X Interactive Museum, loaded with content from the early days of 99X – including photos from the early '90s and streams of LiveX performances from CHRIS CORNELL, R.E.M., SMASHING PUMPKINS and more. Check out the 30th anniversary 99X Interactive Museum here.

WNNX PD AXEL LOWE said, “30 years later, ATLANTANS still talk about the music, live events and on-air memories that 99X brought them during the 90’s. The 99X digital museum is a great way to relive some of those memorable moments.”

