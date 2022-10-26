Looking To AI To Predict Streaming Success

UMG-owned INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP has been awarded its third patent for a music marketing technology it claims can drive streams “at a rate nearly double that of traditional methods," according to a report in MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.

INGROOVES' AI tech can "analyze trends on short-form video platforms like TIKTOK that are “highly likely to translate to digital streaming services” like SPOTIFY and APPLE MUSIC.

The company's new patent, for “Artificial Intelligence Prediction of High-Value Social Media Audience Behavior for Marketing Campaigns,” aims to detect opportunities in short-form video platforms like TIKTOK YOUTUBE SHORTS and INSTAGRAM REELS.

The technology can analyze trends in user-generated content in those platforms that are likely to translate to an uptick in activity on platforms like SPOTIFY and APPLE MUSIC even before artists make it big on those streaming platforms.

The AI tech analyzes UGC trends, looking for what it calls “leading indicators of growth” on subscription music streaming services. The findings can then be used to “signal opportunities to invest in cross-platform promotion that builds on a UGC trend or to hold off on a larger investment while nurturing the trend organically within the UGC platform."

INGROOVES' latest AI tech builds on the company’s previous patents for music marketing including one that fuels its proprietary SMART AUDIENCE advertising solution to identify “high-value” streaming audiences for an artist/label based on user listening behavior.

