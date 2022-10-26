-
Baby Born At Karol G Concert In Fresno
by Pete Jones
October 27, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Columbian singer KAROL G took her STRIP LOVE TOUR to FRESNO, CA on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 and, for one fan and her new daughter, it will always be a very special night. The fan gave birth to a baby girl at FRESNO's SAVEMART CENTER during the concert.
After hearing about the birth, KAROL G took a trip to FRESNO's SAINT AGNES MEDICAL CENTER to visit the young mother and her healthy baby girl. KAROL G posted the visit on INSTAGRAM.