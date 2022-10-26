Signing Off

AUDACY Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK is signing off this week showcasing hour-long blocks of music from a different year each hour along with its K-ROCK heritage, as remembered by afternoon host BRADY recapping 1996 yesterday. Among those who have stopped by to share memories and play songs were label luminaries MARNI HALPERN, JENN ZELLER, MATT POLLOCK, HOWARD PETRUZIELLO and DAVID RAVIKOFF

WNYL will feature a two-hour farewell morning show today from its local hosts starting at 7a (ET) ahead of the launch of the simulcast of News 1010 WINS at 9a (ET). Alternative music will move to 92.3 HD2 at that time, with a commercial-free presentation.

WNYL is promoting the blocks as music from its “34-year history of playing Alternative.” The station shifted from Classic Rock to Alternative in JANUARY 1996 with the “K-ROCK” brand launched in JULY 1985. The station relaunched in JANUARY 2006 as Talk “92.3 FREE-FM“ after the exit of HOWARD STERN to SIRIUS. It would return to the “K-ROCK” brand until its MARCH 2009 flip to Top 40 “92.3 NOW” and later “92.3 AMP RADIO” prior to the debut of “ALT 92.3” on the day ENTERCOM acquired CBS RADIO in NOVEMBER 2017.

