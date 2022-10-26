Tim Gough (Photo: GenX Radio Suffolk)

BRITISH GENX RADIO on-air personality TIM GOUGH died this week while on-air with his show "TIM GOUGH At Breakfast" at 55. He was presenting the show from his home in SUFFOLK, the county in east ENGLAND where he was born.

GENX RADIO said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily show."

Commented GENX RADIO SUFFOLK managing director JAMES HAZELL, "TIM has been on the radio since the '80s and had come out of radio retirement to fully involve himself in our project from the beginning, to bring local commercial radio back to his beloved SUFFOLK and was hugely excited for our launch at the end of the month.

"To know TIM personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news,. I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time."

GENX RADIO SUFFOLK posted the following on TWITTER; "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host TIM GOUGH passed away this morning whilst presenting his program. Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. TIM was doing what he loved."

GOUGH began his career in radio more than three decades ago, working at several local stations in the U.K., including RADIO ORWELL, SAXON RADIO and SGR-FM, and appeared on the national SMOOTH RADIO station as well. Gough had returned from retirement to host the morning breakfast series on GENX RADIO SUFFOLK..

He is survived by his mother, brother, sister and son.

