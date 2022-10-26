Jerry Lee Lewis (s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

JERRY LEE LEWIS was declared dead in a false report by TMZ that was repeated by the NEW YORK POST and ALL ACCESS, among others.

According to his publicist, ZACH FARNUM, the legendary KILLER, a ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee, is still alive, though he is not in good health, according to social media posts by his sister, LINDA GAIL LEWIS who wrote on FACEBOOK on TUESDAY, “Please pray for my dear brother, he’s going thru a hard time and needs our prayers and positive thoughts right now. Thank you so much.”

LEWIS is 87 years old. Stay tuned.

