Lewis (s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

A report at TMZ falsely claimed that JERRY LEE LEWIS had been declared dead WEDNESDAY night (10/26), leading to many other news outlets, including the NEW YORK POST and ALL ACCESS, reporting the singer's passing.

According to his publicist, ZACH FARNUM, the legendary "KILLER," a ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME and COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME inductee, is still alive, though he is not in good health, according to social media posts by his sister, LINDA GAIL LEWIS, who wrote on FACEBOOK on TUESDAY, “Please pray for my dear brother, he’s going thru a hard time and needs our prayers and positive thoughts right now. Thank you so much.”

LEWIS is 87 years old.

