Kanye Not Welcome

KANYE WEST's attempt to visit shoe retailer SKECHERS' MANHATTAN BEACH, CA offices without an invitation or appointment didn't go well for the artist/entrepreneur, WEDNESDAY (10/26). SKECHERS executives promptly escorted WEST and a video crew off of their property.

SKECHERS issued a statement on the incident saying, "SKECHERS is not considering and has no intention of working with WEST. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that WEST showed up unannounced and uninvited to SKECHERS corporate offices."

ABC NEWS has more.

