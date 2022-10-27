Tory Lanez (Photo: Michael A Walker Jr / Shutterstock.com)

Hip Hop artist TORY LANEZ has been ordered to house arrest and electronic monitoring as he awaits trial for the JULY 2020 shooting of MEGAN THEE STALLION in LOS ANGELES. LANEZ's house arrest begins on MONDAY (10/31) and the trial is scheduled to begin on NOVEMBER 28.

The move to place LANEZ under house arrest came after allegations that he had assaulted rapper AUGUST ALSINA in CHICAGO in SEPTEMBER.

See more from USA TODAY here.

« see more Net News