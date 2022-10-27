Q3

TELEVISAUNIVISION third quarter 2022 revenue rose 5% pro forma year-over-year to $1.15 billion, with U.S. revenue up 2% to $769.3 million (including a 5% increase in advertising revenue to $463.4 million), and revenue in MEXICO up 11% to $382.2 million. Adjusted OIBDA fell 4% to $410.9 million. The quarter ended with $531 million cash on hand, down from $684 million at the end of second quarter, the decrease attributed to the cash paid for acquiring PANTAYA. The performance of the company's UFORIA division, including 57 radio stations, live events, and digital audio, did not merit a mention in the company's financial release, nor did the previously announced sale of radio stations in several markets.

CEO WADE DAVIS said, “We’re incredibly pleased to see the continued progress of TELEVISAUNIVISION’s transformation with solid third quarter results that underscore growth across our major revenue streams, in all geographies. This growth is fueled by our ability to produce superior content across a breadth of platforms that reaches more Spanish-speakers in the world than anyone else. The third quarter marked a historic turning point in our digital transformation with the full launch of both the free ad-supported and premium subscription tiers of our market leading streaming service. Our differentiated strategy is driving strong momentum across both ViX and ViX+ (streaming video on demand platforms), and having free and paid tiers in a combined product is already delivering significant strategic and operational benefits. Our growth across all areas of our business underscores the resilience of our business model. I am thrilled with our progress and am looking forward to a very strong Q4 to close out a great year for TELEVISAUNIVISION.”

