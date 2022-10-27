Hey, Kids, What Time Is It?

It's time to fall back -- DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME comes to an end this year at 2a local time across NORTH AMERICA this SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6th.

HAWAII and ARIZONA (other than the NAVAJO NATION) don't have to reset anything, since both states remain on Standard Time all year round. The same goes for PUERTO RICO and the VIRGIN ISLANDS, which remain on ATLANTIC Standard Time, and American territories in the PACIFIC (AMERICAN SMAOIA, GUAM, and the NORTHERN MARIANAS) do not follow DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME, either. Much of MEXICO follows the U.S. and CANADA in making the switch, as do the tiny piece of FRANCE off the Canadian coast, ST. PIERRE AND MIQUELON, the BAHAMAS, HAITI, and the TURKS AND CAICOS.

And one reminder, with a nod to radio legend GENE “BEAN” BAXTER: it’s “saving,” not “savings.”

