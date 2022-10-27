-
Contemporary Christian Top-Testing Songs From RateTheMusic
by Todd Stach
October 27, 2022 at 6:51 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Each THURSDAY morning, Contemporary Christian song testing is available from ALL ACCESS and MEDIABASE through RATETHEMUSIC.
You can sort scores (it defaults to Persons 12+) and dig into age ranges here. After selecting the age range, make sure to click the "get report" button.
ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH shared, "In a sea of consumption and data, this kind of research is so valuable."
Bookmark this page and set a reminder to visit every THURSDAY morning for the latest research.