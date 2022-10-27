The Award

Twenty five music teachers, from 25 cities across 18 states, have been named semifinalists for the MUSIC EDUCATOR AWARD presented by the RECORDING ACADEMY and GRAMMY MUSEUM. More than 1,205 initial nominations were submitted from 47 states.

One recipient will be selected from 10 finalists, with the winner getting a $10,000 honorarium and matching grant for their school's music program. The nine other finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium and matching grants. The remaining 15 semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants.

The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible by funding from the FORD MOTOR COMPANY FUND, with additional support coming from the AMERICAN CHORAL DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR MUSIC EDUCATION, NAMM FOUNDATION, and NATIONAL EDUCATION ASSOCIATION.

The finalists will be announced in DECEMBER. Get more information here.

