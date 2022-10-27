Starts Today

In time for the WORLD SERIES, AUDACY is launching a new daily baseball podcast, "BASEBALL ISN'T BORING," hosted by Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON RED SOX commentator and "THE BRADFO SHOW" podcast host ROB BRADFORD. The new show is spinning off from BRADFORD and CHICAGO WHITE SOX pitcher JOE KELLY's "BASEBALL ISN'T BORING" social media campaign and upcoming book “A Damn Near Perfect Game: Reclaiming AMERICA's Pastime." KELLY is the show's guest in its debut episode, posting TODAY (10/27).

“As we wrap up what has been a very ‘un-boring’ postseason, we’re thrilled to launch this fun new daily podcast to rally behind the great sport of baseball -- AMERICA’s national pastime,” said BRADFORD. “I look forward to speaking with some of the biggest names in sports to prove that baseball is alive and thriving.”

