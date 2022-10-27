DeCastro

MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97) amd R&B WBLS/NEW YORK Market Pres./CRO RON DECASTRO has been named VP/Market Mgr. at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG cluster, including Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1), Country WQYK, Classic Hits WRBQ, Spanish Hits WYUU (MAXIMA FM), Classic Rock WPBB (98.7 THE SHARK), and Business News-Talk WHFS-A (MONEY TALK 1010). DECASTRO's previous stops include TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON, CBS RADIO/NEW YORK, CLEAR CHANNEL/PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, and BARNSTABLE BROADCASTING/LONG ISLAND.

DECASTRO, who replaces STEVE TRIPLETT in the Market Mgr. role, said, “I’ve spent a significant amount of my career leading some of the most iconic brands in AMERICA, and I am excited to join the team at BEASLEY and help continue grow these fantastic brands."

“We are happy to welcome RON into the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP family,” said EVP/COO BRIAN BEASLEY. “His vast experience, valuable insight and proven leadership made him the perfect choice to lead and grow our TAMPA/ST. PETE-based radio properties."

“I am thrilled to work with RON again,” said VP/Operations KEVIN RICH. "RON's passion and exceptional leadership qualities make him the perfect choice to lead our TAMPA market and take it to new heights.”

