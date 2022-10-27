Dover (Photo: Jason Myers)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE has signed Country artist and "THE VOICE" season 16 contestant DALTON DOVER, with plans to release his music through its MERCURY NASHVILLE imprint. The signing comes on the heels of his publishing deal last month with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE and DROPTINE MUSIC PUBLISHING (NET NEWS 9/19).

DOVER first gained notice on "THE VOICE" when he earned a chair turn from BLAKE SHELTON. Since then, he has built a fan base on TIKTOK with his #CatchMeOffGuard cover song mashups, while being named a SPOTIFY "Hot Country 2022 Artist to Watch." The 23-year-old GEORGIA native is currently on tour with his now label-mate, PRISCILLA BLOCK.

“I’m so excited to join the MERCURY and UMG NASHVILLE family,” said DOVER. “I wouldn’t be here without the support from my wonderful wife and family, my team, and the fans who have listened to and shared the songs we’ve released so far. This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on."

“All of us at UMG have been fans of DALTON for a long time,” said UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO MIKE DUNGAN. “For months our staff has filled the rooms at almost every one of his live performances in NASHVILLE. As we worked our way through the legal process, our four label promotion teams were fighting over which label he would go to and who got to work with him. We are thrilled that he chose to be a member of our family and anxious to release the first taste of music with the MERCURY logo on it.”

