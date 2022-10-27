Stern (Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com); Springsteen (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com)

It took BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN to get HOWARD STERN to return to his studio at SIRIUSXM's NEW YORK headquarters for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, reports the NEW YORK DAILY NEWS. STERN said on his show WEDNESDAY (10/26) that he agreed to come into the studio next MONDAY (10/31) after SPRINGSTEEN suggested that "it would be nice if we’re sitting together in the studio."

STERN, who has frequently discussed his aversion to germs over the years, has been doing his show from a studio in his HAMPTONS home since the pandemic started.

