May 27 & 28

blink-182 and PARAMORE will headline the new two-day ADJACENT FESTIVAL on the beach in ATLANTIC CITY on MAY 27-28, 2023.

The lineup also includes BLEACHERS, TURNSTILE, JAPANESE BREAKFAST, COHEED AND CAMBRIA, JIMMY EAT WORLD, and more.

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28th at 10a (ET) at adjacentfestival.com.

