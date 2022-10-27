Revenues Rising

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. third quarter 2022 revenue rose 13.3% year-over-year to €2.664 billion in constant currency (including a €71 million benefit from settlement of a copyright case, less €21 million for an accounting change), with the Recorded Music segment up 10.1% to €2 billion, Music Publishing increasing 6.9% to €418 million, and Merchandising and Other up 101.1%. The label pointed to BTS, BLACKPINK, ADO, INI, and MORGAN WALLEN as leading sellers for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA rose 9.1%.

Subscription and streaming revenue grew 7.7% in constant currency, with subscription revenue up 8.7% in constant currency and ad-supported streaming revenue up 5.2% in constant currency. Physical revenue fell 9.6% in constant currency, while downloads and other digital revenue were up 55.7% in constant currency, and license and other revenue rose 30.2% in constant currency.

"More than ever, we are delivering a diverse and growing range of business and creative opportunities to our recording artists and songwriters," said Chairman/CEO Sir LUCIAN GRAINGE. "Through our innovation, global reach, and unique understanding of the evolution of the market, we are continually improving the monetization of music and music-related content, generating high-quality revenue and recurring income from more sources than ever before."

EVP/CFO/Pres. of Operations BOYD MUIR added, "Our vision of success is about maximizing the long-term value of the business. That requires not only growing revenues but also growing a broad diversity of revenue streams that help drive greater absolute EBITDA and greater value for shareholders."

