Highlighting The Overlooked

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's SOMETHIN’ ELSE has launched a new podcast on overlooked innovators. "THEY DID THAT," created and hosted by TAKARA SMALL, is debuting with an episode on ALICE BALL, the woman who developed the first known long-term treatment for leprosy but died at 24, her discovery stolen and credited to a male colleague. Future episodes will tell the stories of inventors, scientists, and artists whose innovations were ignored or stolen due to systemic bias and prejudice.

SMALL said, “I have spent much of my career researching and studying incredible innovators whose accomplishments have been erased from history because of who they were. This podcast will share the stories of extraordinary people who built our modern world only to be simply forgotten or have their discoveries deliberately stolen.”

« see more Net News