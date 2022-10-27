Shomby

If you’re a manager in radio, you know doubt already know how to manage down to your staff, but what about managing UP to your bosses? In his latest column for ALL ACCESS, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY says that now, more than ever, this skill as a key to success, and he offers six specific steps on how to do it well.

“Regardless of how many supervisors you may have, your relationship with each of them is the key to your growth and success as an individual and employee,” he writes. “Not only does managing up provide insight both for you and your particular boss, but it also lends to increasing the positive culture within your entire staff.”

Find out more in SHOMBY’s new column, “Managing Up Is Just As Important As Managing Down.” Find it in our CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

