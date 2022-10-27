NSAI

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) will host a new, five-day MUSIC INDUSTRY CAREER CAMP, JUNE 19th-23rd at MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY in MURFREESBORO.

The camp will focus on select career options within the music industry. Attendees can expect panels featuring expert speakers, Q&A sessions with industry professionals, onsite visits to live music facilities, recording studios, record labels and more.

“We are excited to hold this camp covering so many potential careers available within the American music industry," said NSAI Executive Dir. BART HERBISON. "Featuring experts in dozens of jobs, field trips to NASHVILLE for on-site learning, and the ability to see how many of these roles operate in real life, this is going to be such a unique experience.”

See the daily topics and themes, and register here.

« see more Net News