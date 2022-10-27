-
KUAD (K99)/Fort Collins Seeking New Morning Host As A.J. Battalio Prepares To Depart
by Phyllis Stark
October 27, 2022 at 11:45 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KUAD (K99)/FORT COLLINS, CO, has an opening for a host and digital content writer for its "New Country Mornings" show to succeed A.J. BATTALIO, who is departing for a new opportunity.
BATTALIO and co-host SHELBY “MAXX” COHEN joined the station for mornings in 2020 (NET NEWS 11/13/20). COHEN previously was morning co-host at TOWNSQUARE Country WFFN (95.3 THE BEAR)/TUSCALOOSA, AL. BATTALIO had been afternoon host at HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE, and previously held radio positions in CANTON, OH; LUBBOCK, TX; and RENO, NV.
Find the job listing and apply here.