Morning Opening

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KUAD (K99)/FORT COLLINS, CO, has an opening for a host and digital content writer for its "New Country Mornings" show to succeed A.J. BATTALIO, who is departing for a new opportunity.

BATTALIO and co-host SHELBY “MAXX” COHEN joined the station for mornings in 2020 (NET NEWS 11/13/20). COHEN previously was morning co-host at TOWNSQUARE Country WFFN (95.3 THE BEAR)/TUSCALOOSA, AL. BATTALIO had been afternoon host at HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE, and previously held radio positions in CANTON, OH; LUBBOCK, TX; and RENO, NV.

Find the job listing and apply here.

