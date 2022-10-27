Geiger, Scheese and Nickerson

NASHVILLE-based BBR MUSIC GROUP has hired ALLAN GEIGER and TAYLOR SCHEESE, and promoted KENNEDY NICKERSON. GEIGER will assume the role of Dir./Content Creation, and joins from ARTISTNOIZE, a creative agency he founded. Prior to that, he worked at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP as Dir./Interactive Marketing.

SCHEESE comes aboard as Mgr./Partnerships where she will work on driving brand partnership deals for both the BBR recorded and publishing rosters. She comes from THINKSWELL, where she was Digital Marketing Mgr.

NICKERSON has been promoted to Sr. Coord./A&R. She moves over from parent company BMG's publishing arm, where she was income tracking coordinator for two years.

