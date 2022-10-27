A memorial service for longtime iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KXXM (96.1 NOW)/SAN ANTONIO PD/afternoon personality RUSSELL RUSH will take place at the TECH PORT CENTER & ARENA in SAN ANTONIO on NOVEMBER 13th. RUSH died on OCTOBER 21 following a long battle with a rare form of cancer called T-cell lymphoma (NET NEWS 10/21).

The "This Is Weird" podcast, hosted by RUSH's friends OTIS (iHEARTMEDIA Country WUBL 94.9 The Bull/ATLANTA) and BERNIE MACK (WESTWOOD ONE), where he made a number of guest appearances, announced it will pay tribute to RUSH on this week's show.

You can listen to the Best of RUSSELL RUSH episode of "This Is Weird" here.

