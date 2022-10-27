ASCAP Salutes Women Behind The Music

The annual ASCAP WOMEN BEHIND THE MUSIC event took place WEDNESDAY night at NUA in BEVERLY HILLS, CA, recognizing female trailblazers in the music community by honoring songwriters, artists and executives across the industry.

Honorees included GRAMMY-winning songwriter/recording artist JOELLE JAMES (ELLA MAE's "Boo'd Up"), FEMME II FORWARD founder/CEO HEATHER LOWERY and NIXON PEABODY LLP entertainment attorney CARRON JOAN MITCHELL

Other notable attendees included SAWEETIE, KJ ROSE and MISS DIDDY.

During the event, honorees were presented with personalized plaques by ASCAP SVP Membership, Rhythm & Soul NICOLE GEORGE-MIDDLETON.

Previous ASCAP WOMEN BEHIND THE MUSIC honorees include KANDI BURRUSS and KELLY ROWLAND, ROC NATION Co-President SHARI BRYANT, Co-Head of A&R at INTERSCOPE GEFFEN NICOLE WYSKOARKO, hip-hop legends SALT-N-PEPA, JAZMINE SULLIVAN, VICTORIA MONET, SHEILA E., CAPITOL RECORDS VP Artist Relations BRITTNEY DAVIS, production/songwriting duo NOVA WAV, AMAZON EVP/Head Of Music Industry Partnerships PHYLICIA FANT and more.

(L-r) Carron Joan Mitchell Esq., artist/songwriter Joelle James and Femme It Forward founder and CEO Heather Lowery.

(Photo: RobinLori Photography / ASCAP)





