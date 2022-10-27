Aponte

Radio veteran “CAPTAIN JACK NASH” APONTE has announced plans to retire after more than 50 years in the industry. He is currently Pres./CEO of the internet stations RENEGADE RADIO NASHVILLE and JERSEY SHORE COUNTRY, and said “health issues and surgeries and weeks of recuperation had a lot to do with the decision.”

APONTE launched his on-air career in the NEW YORK metro area before moving to NASHVILLE a decade ago. That’s where he launched RENEGADE RADIO NASHVILLE, which became the first internet reporting station for MUSIC ROW magazine’s CountryBreakout chart. He relocated back to his home state of NEW JERSEY in 2019, where he launched JERSEY SHORE COUNTRY.

“The opportunity to work with the best professionals in the music business will be something I will cherish forever,” he said. “I don’t know what the future holds, as none of us do, however these are decisions I will now make with my family in mind. I wish you all the best life has to offer and I will never forget our amazing relationships.”

