Tiesto (Photo: Carl Bjorklund / Shutterstock.com)

For the very first time, the "World Electronic Music Awards" will be televised on The CW NETWORK on SATURDAY, MAY 27th, 2023 at 8-10p (ET). Filmed in LAS VEGAS in the run-up to the ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL, the two-hour primetime event will honor the best in electronic music from the U.S., EUROPE and ASIA, and will feature the first ELECTRONIC MUSIC HALL OF FAME inductions.

Said creator and executive producer ANDY RUFFELL, "We are so excited to be working with THE CW on the World Electronic Music Awards broadcast. We are introducing a new format for the show, including regional and world awards, plus HALL OF FAME honors with EDM superstars accepting. We are also working with THE CW digital team on global livestream, Metaverse and WEB3 components. We will be announcing some big music industry partners shortly.”

Performers and hosts will be announced in the coming months. Previous ceremonies have included stars from music, television and film including JENNIFER LOPEZ, P. DIDDY, LENNY KRAVITZ, JULIETTE LEWIS, BENNY BENASSI, BRYAN ADAMS, BOY GEORGE, TOMMY LEE, CARL COX, PERRY FARRELL, GRANDMASTER FLASH, TIESTO, MOBY, BLUE MAN GROUP and PARIS HILTON. The "World Electronic Music Awards" ceremony will take place on MAY 18th 2023 in LAS VEGAS as a part of EDC WEEK.

The "World Electronic Music Awards" are executive-produced by ANDY RUFFELL, JUSTIN PIERCE, JEB BRIEN and DAVID D. WILLIAMS.

« see more Net News