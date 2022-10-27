Lenny Kravitz Coffee Table Book Coming

GENESIS PUBLICATIONS has announced the release of "LENNY KRAVITZ: The Formative Years 1989-1993" with photographs by DAVID HINDLEY, available NOVEMNBER 15th. View a sampling of the images here.

Commented KRAVITZ, 'I was experiencing a creative birth. I had the good fortune to have that experience captured by exactly the right photographer. Our rapport was unexpected. Spontaneous. Magical.'

The book reveals a panoramic visual landscape captured by HINDLEY, who was given full access during the legendary tours, from 1989 through 1995, when KRAVITZ released his first three albums "Let Love Rule," "Mama Said" and "Are You Gonna Go My Way." To this day, they continue to work together.

"The Formative Years" offers a photographic study of the emergence of an international star in KRAVITZ, on-stage and off, jamming with new fans like MICK JAGGER, rehearsing with his bandmates, relaxing with family, laughing with friends. KRAVITZ sculps his style, finding his voice, forging his look - adorned and unadorned, casual and outrageous, whimsical and wild.

Commented HINDLEY, "Part of LENNY's uniqueness was in bringing past sounds into the present. I, too, lived in awe of classic photography. Our aesthetics were in sync."

All of this was captured by HINDLEY, whose photographs are published here for the first time, more than 300 in total, offering an up-close and highly personal documentation of the birth of one of music's exciting and enduring creative forces. In a deeply personal text, KRAVITZ speaks candidly about his inner world during his rise to fame. This almost-6,000-word dialogue between him and HINDLEY -- photographer and friend -- sees KRAVITZ open up about family, friendships, inspirations, encounters with JAGGER and YOKO ONO, songwriting and music. Through this, we receive unprecedented insight into KRAVITZ's most developmental years.

Said KRAVITZ, "Photographs are silent, but these are not. DAVID's photographs are singing, shouting, even screaming. They're filled with the visceral thrill that he and I were both feeling."

"LENNY KRAVITZ: The Formative Years" is limited to 2,000 copies worldwide, each numbered and individually signed by the author, which will be available from GENESIS PUBLICATION.

The DELUXE edition is limited to the first 350 copies. Quarter-bound in black vegan leather with a cloth cover, the DELUXE copies are accompanied by an original photographic print of KRAVITZ, hand-numbered and signed by HINDLEY, which is suitable for framing. The DELUXE copies are housed in a solander box with yellow foiling and feature an inset photograph of KRAVITZ on the book's front cover.





(Photo: David Hindley)





