NASHVILLE-based songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist AUSTIN NIVAREL has signed a global publishing agreement with BMG.

His credits include co-producing JORDAN FLETCHER’s “Rather Be Broke” single with JONATHAN SINGLETON. As a songwriter, he has landed cuts with artists in multiple genres, including JON ROBERT HALL, 90s KIDS, GRAYSON DEWOLFE, LOGAN MICHAEL and others. He has also written songs with artists JELLY ROLL, JORDAN HARVEY, ERIN KINSEY, HARPER GRACE and more.

BMG VP/Creative Head of Publishing for NASHVILLE CHRIS OGLESBY said, “AUSTIN is truly a gifted creator. His abilities as a writer, producer and vocalist raise the bar in every room he walks into, and his work ethic is relentless. He doesn’t create from a ‘one size fits all’ place. Every song has its unique stamp. We are so proud to welcome AUSTIN to BMG, and we can’t wait for people to see what he can do.”

“I’ve always believed that your publishing team should feel like family, and that is exactly what I’ve found and more with BMG,” said NIVAREL. “They’ve understood my creative vision and approach to making music from day one, and have met that full force with their unparalleled industry brilliance. I’m beyond proud to be working alongside such an amazing group of individuals who inspire me to be a better writer, producer and person every single day.”

