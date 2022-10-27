Elon Musk (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

TESLA CEO ELON MUSK has completed his $44 billion acquisition of TWITTER and has fired CEO PARAG AGRAWAL, CFO NED SEGAL, and policy head VIJAYA GADDE.

Earlier this week, MUSK talked about downsizing the staff by as much as 75% and there is talk of loosening TWITTER's content policy.

According to CNN, "MUSK has said he plans to rethink TWITTER’s content moderation policies in service of a more maximalist approach to 'free speech.' The billionaire has also said he disagrees with TWITTER’s practice of permanent bans for those who repeatedly violate its rules, raising the possibility that a number of previously banned, controversial users could reemerge on the platform."

The most obvious person to be extended a new start on TWITTER would be former Pres. DONALD TRUMP. If so, what impact would that move have on TRUMP's TRUTH SOCIAL platform? If TRUMP focused on TWITTER, which has a vastly larger user base, that might decimate his own startup.

TWITTER originally accepted MUSK’s proposal to buy the social media service in APRIL and take it private. Just a few months later, however, MUSK got cold feet, alleging that the company failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service, which in turn sued him, alleging he “refused to honor his obligations to TWITTER and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”

Earlier this month, MUSK changed his mind, and wanted to acquire the social media company at the original price of $54.20 a share if the social messaging service dropped its litigation.

A DELAWARE judge eventually ruled that MUSK had until OCTOBER 28th to cement the deal or head to trial.

The billionaire insisted the service wouldn't devolve into a "free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences."

“The reason I acquired TWITTER is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," he said. "There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”

The TESLA chief also updated his TWITTER description to “Chief Twit.”

