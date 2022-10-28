Avery and Monte Lipman (Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for City of Hope)

The CITY OF HOPE's Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group honored REPUBLIC RECORDS founders MONTE and AVERY LIPMAN at its 2022 SPIRIT OF LIFE gala last night (10/27) at the PACIFIC DESIGN CENTER in WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA. The event featured performances from BILLY PORTER, JACK JOHNSON, SEKOU, and THE JONAS BROTHERS.

"The generosity of these leaders in the music, film and entertainment industry have helped CITY OF HOPE establish a national footprint and deliver its leading-edge research and treatment to more patients, families and communities across the U.S.," said CITY OF HOPE CEO ROBERT STONE. "We are grateful to MONTE and AVERY LIPMAN for their leadership and support with advancing our mission and helping bring the treatments of tomorrow to patients who need them today. They join the countless executives and volunteers who have supported CITY OF HOPE and its Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group for five decades."

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP EVP MICHELE ANTHONY, who presented the SPIRIT OF LIFE AWARD to the LIPMANS, said, "Whether you work at REPUBLIC or not, if someone is going through a difficult time or facing an illness, MONTE and AVERY are there. Countless times I've witnessed their compassion, love and generosity…. For all of these reasons, MONTE and AVERY, you exemplify the SPIRIT OF LIFE."

AVERY LIPMAN said, "It's not lost on either one of us what it means to be given the privilege and the honor to help CITY OF HOPE. And how truly thankful (we are) of the partnership and support we have had along the way to get us here tonight."

MONTE LIPMAN added, "For AVERY and I, being recognized as someone who can help make a difference in the fight against cancer is truly an honor. Most importantly, our true inspiration remains focused on CITY OF HOPE's extraordinary doctors, scientists, caregivers, counselors and, of course, those families in need of our resources, support and kindness."

« see more Net News