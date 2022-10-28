Charlie Puth & Host Erik Zachary

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated show XYZ WITH ERIK ZACHARY has added ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC KEZR (MIX 106.5)/SAN JOSE to its list of affiliate stations.

KEZR OM/PD BO MATTHEWS commented, "With the undeniable success of XYZ on our stations in PORTLAND and LOUISVILLE, it was an easy decision to add XYZ to KEZR! The show sounds great, and ERIK is the perfect partner that works closely with our staff."

Host ERIK ZACHARY added, "SAN JOSE and the BAY AREA are quite literally on the cross sections of pop culture and technology, so I'm beyond honored to be able to bring our show to that kind of energy and share the adventure of XYZ with the listeners of an already winning station like MIX 106.5."

XYZ WITH ERIK ZACHARY is a five-hour show, available MONDAY-SATURDAY nights. For information, reach out to affiliation@skyviewsat.com or check out skyviewnetworks.com/xyz.

