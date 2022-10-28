CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WMAC-A/MACON reaches its 100th anniversary on SUNDAY (10/30), and while the station itself is not involved, a four-part podcast is being released by GMS ADVERTISING & PRODUCTIONS' MIDDLE GA PODCASTS to commemorate the occasion, using material from a 2000 anniversary special.

"100 YEARS OF AM 940" posted its first episode THURSDAY (10/27) and will post the remaining three each day through SUNDAY. The show includes interviews with figures from the station's past, including BILL ELDER, BILL TRIBBLE, BILLY SOWELL, HELEN FARMER POPEJOY, DEL WARD, DON KING, REV. JIMMY WATERS, PAUL BELIVEAU, STEVE MALONE, and WALLACE MERCER and is narrated by GARY GUNTOR.

WMAC carried the calls WMAZ through 1996 and was briefly WMWR before taking the WMAC calls in 1998. Today, WMAC is all-syndicated on weekdays except for a three-hour morning news block.

