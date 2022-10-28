GLOBAL ONE MEDIA Hot AC KHIX (MIX 96.7)/ELKO, NV will air a recreation of ORSON WELLES' "WAR OF THE WORLDS" broadcast performed by high school students on SUNDAY evening (10/30) at 6p (PT).

The broadcast is the brainchild of MIX morning host and nonprofit theater company GHOST LIGHT PRODUCTIONS VP SANDY BEELER, who enlisted members of the ELKO HIGH SCHOOL drama department for the production.

ELKO HIGH SCHOOL sophomore EMMA KATHRYN BROWN said, “I learned the joys of working with a group of people in a recording studio and how much fun it is to cooperate with others and put something together with just our voices.”

GLOBAL ONE MEDIA Pres. RICHARD HUDSON added, “We want to be hyperlocal. When SANDY brought us this idea, I told her to take the ball and run with it. Show what radio used to be, and can be again. I can’t wait to hear it on air. What a great connection to the community.”

