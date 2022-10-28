Limited Series

CNN AUDIO's latest podcast probes the mystery of the death of music legend JAMES BROWN. "THE JAMES BROWN MYSTERY," hosted by CNN reporter THOMAS LAKE, has debuted TODAY (10/28) with two episodes; six more episodes will post on FRIDAYS.

LAKE's investigative work on questions surrounding BROWN's 2006 death and allegations that the singer was murdered first aired in a 2019 CNN series, "LOST IN THE WOODS WITH JAMES BROWN'S GHOST." The podcast expands upon the report and includes a review of BROWN's past, the death of his third wife, and more.

