CNN Audio Podcast Examines Death Of James Brown
by Perry Michael Simon
October 28, 2022 at 6:34 AM (PT)
CNN AUDIO's latest podcast probes the mystery of the death of music legend JAMES BROWN. "THE JAMES BROWN MYSTERY," hosted by CNN reporter THOMAS LAKE, has debuted TODAY (10/28) with two episodes; six more episodes will post on FRIDAYS.
LAKE's investigative work on questions surrounding BROWN's 2006 death and allegations that the singer was murdered first aired in a 2019 CNN series, "LOST IN THE WOODS WITH JAMES BROWN'S GHOST." The podcast expands upon the report and includes a review of BROWN's past, the death of his third wife, and more.