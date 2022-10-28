Album & Tour On The Way (Photo: Louie Banks)

SHANIA TWAIN will release her new album, "QUEEN OF ME," on FEBRUARY 3rd, 2023, her sixth original full-length album and her official debut on her new label REPUBLIC NASHVILLE.

In addition, TWAIN, the five-time GRAMMY winner and best-selling female artist in Country music history, will embark on the global, 49-date QUEEN OF ME TOUR in support of the album, her first tour in five years following her LAS VEGAS residency. KELSEA BALLERINI, LINDSAY ELL, HAILEY WHITTERS, BRELAND, ROBYN OTTOLINI, PRISCILLA BLOCK, and MICKEY GUYTON will be joining TWAIN on select dates throughout the tour, which kicks off APRIL 28th in SPOKANE, WA and will make stops across NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE, including VANCOUVER, DENVER, TORONTO, LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK, LONDON, DUBLIN, and more before wrapping up on SEPTEMBER 26th in BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND.

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4th at 10a local times.

TWAIN will also appear for an interview with host NANCY O'DELL on TALKSHOPLIVE on NOVEMBER 14th at 3p (PT)/6p (ET), also offering pre-orders for autographed editions of the album and special boxed sets. Click here for more information.

