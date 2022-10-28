-
Celebration Of Life Set For Don Brake In Georgia
by Phyllis Stark
October 28, 2022 at 8:39 AM (PT)
A celebration of life memorial service for CUMULUS MEDIA/SAVANNAH cluster OM and Country WJCL (KIX 96) PD DON BRAKE has been set for TOMORROW (10/29) at 4p (ET) at BAKER McCOLLOUGH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY at 2794 Highway 80 West in GARDEN CITY, GA ((912) 964-2862). BRAKE' s widow, AMERICA CANAS, says "all are welcome."
The radio veteran died on TUESDAY (10/25) at the age of 52 following a 13-month battle with cancer (NET NEWS 10/25).