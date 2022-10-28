Tino Cochino Radio

YEA NETWORKS' syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO has added two new affiliates. SOUTHERN RADIO Top 40 WXWX (WILD 96.3)/TUPELO signs up TCR for mornings and sister station, Rhythmic AC WIEZ-A 94.7 W234DN (WILD 94.7)/HUNTSVILLE, AL picks up TINO COCHINO RADIO for nights.

COCHINO commented, "Shout to SOUTHERN RADIO for their commitment to personality driven radio. For us, it’s what happens between the music and I’m so appreciative that MIKE BRANDT understands and operates the same way."

TINO COCHINO RADIO is available for all dayparts. Get in touch with Scott@yeanetworks.com or Mikey@tinocochinoradio.com for the scoop.









« see more Net News