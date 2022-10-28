Owen (Photo: Ryan Smith)

BIG LOUD RECORDS artist JAKE OWEN's annual FLAMINGO JAM is back this year, happening at CORPORATE AIR HANGAR in VERO BEACH on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3rd. Joining him in performances on stage will be ALABAMA’s RANDY OWEN, as well as TRACY LAWRENCE and OWEN's current tour mate, TRAVIS DENNING.

The event raises funds for THE JAKE OWEN FOUNDATION, which was founded in 2010 with a mission to provide financial support for the communities of FLORIDA's INDIAN RIVER COUNTY and VERO BEACH, and has since expanded, also benefitting children battling catastrophic childhood diseases at ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL in MEMPHIS.

In addition to THE FLAMINGO JAM, the weekend also features THE FLAMINGO GOLF CLASSIC (DECEMBER 2nd) and THE FLAMINGO FISHING CLASSIC (DECEMBER 4th). To round out the weekend, THE FLAMINGO SONGWRITER SERIES will introduce rising talent from NASHVILLE on FRIDAY (DECEMBER 2nd) and SATURDAY (DECEMBER 3rd). Click here for a full schedule of events.

“It's that time of year again,” OWEN shared on social media. “I can't begin to tell you how excited and over the moon I am about these guys coming to my little town of VERO BEACH, FL to help support the mission of THE JAKE OWEN FOUNDATION. Our foundation is one of the most rewarding things I've been a part of, and this event is a big part of our efforts to support those who need it most. In the aftermath of HURRICANE IAN, we're more committed than ever to giving back to the state that raised me and helping out in any way we can. I can't wait to see our community show up and make a difference.”

